Two arrested with 32 g of MDMA in Kollam

March 29, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOLLAM

Punalur excise circle officials on Wednesday seized 32 g of MDMA and 17 g of ganja from two persons who were travelling in a KSRTC bus from Tamil Nadu to Kerala. Shamnad, a 34-year-old Malappuram resident, and Imran, a 29-year-old Kasargod resident, were arrested during the raid.

According to officials, the accused were planning to sell the synthetic drug for ₹10,000 per gram. They had purchased the contraband from Bangaluru. An electronic device “in the form of a mobile phone” for weighing drugs was also recovered from them.

The MDMA was transported inside a small aluminium box to avoid the drug from dissolving due to air exposure. The accused were also carrying eye drops and lip balms to hide the indications of substance abuse, the officials said.

As per the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), possession of more than 10 g of MDMA, which is considered commercial quantity, is punishable with rigorous imprisonment (RI) of 10 years to 20 years and a fine.

“Since they were transporting commercial quantity, further investigations will be conducted to identify the persons who had funded the purchase. During primary interrogation, it was revealed that the two have been selling the drugs to adolescents. Kollam District Deputy Commissioner B. Suresh said the accused used public transport as checks on trains and private vehicles had been intensified,” said an official.

The excise party that conducted the raid included Punalur excise Circle Inspector K. Sudevan, preventive officers Ansar A., Sreekumar K.P., Pradeep Kumar B., civil excise officers Anish Arkaj, Harilal and Robi Rajmohan.