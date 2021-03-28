Two arrested with 25 kg of ganja

THIRUVANATHAPURAM

28 March 2021 23:54 IST

Concealed in packets in car at Nemom

The Thiruvananthapuram City police recorded a major drug seizure of nearly 25 kg of ganja from two youths who were caught in Nemom on Sunday.

The District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) apprehended Anoop, 29, of Perumpazhuthoor, and Anish, 27, of Muriyathottam in Parassala, after their car was intercepted. The Nemom police later recorded their arrests. Ganja weighing 24.66 kg was found concealed in packets that were recovered from the car.

Advertising

Advertising

While the duo claimed to have sourced the contraband from Tamil Nadu, the police are yet to ascertain the claim.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Traffic) Vaibhav Saxena, the special team for election-related narcotics seizure has managed to confiscate nearly 35 kg of ganja and 40 gms of synthetic drug MDMA within 15 days. While seven people who were arrested in these cases were alleged major operators of drug rackets, more number of people were caught with small quantities of ganja.

To continue

He added that the election drive has provided impetus for a longer operation that will continue beyond the polls. The ongoing drive is being undertaken by a 10-member special team led by Assistant Commissioners of the Narcotic Cell and the Special Branch, Pradeep Kumar T.R. and Binu Kumar M.K. respectively.