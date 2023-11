November 15, 2023 02:27 am | Updated 02:27 am IST - KOCHI

Two persons were arrested by the Pothanikkad police on Tuesday with 20 kg of ganja.

The arrested are Anoop, 30, of Keeranpara, and Bibin Thomas, 36, of Kadavur. A raid at the rented house of Anoop following a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar led to the arrests and the seizure.

Ganja was found in two packets of 6 kg each, while the rest was kept in a sack. The accused used to sell the narcotic in small packets of 250 grams.

