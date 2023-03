March 31, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Vythiri police on Friday arrested two persons and seized 1.8 kg of ganja from them near Kinfra park in Wayanad.

The arrested are Darandhar Mahji, 31, from Odisha and Surydas, 33, from Vythiri. They were nabbed while carrying the narcotic after procuring it from a friend of Darandhar in Odisha.

During interrogation, they revealed that the contraband was meant for local sale.

The police team was led by M.K. Salim, Sub Inspector of police, Vythiri.

