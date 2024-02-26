ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested with 107 kg of ganja in Kasaragod

February 26, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise enforcement and anti-narcotic special squad, apprehended two individuals on charge of possessing 107.18 kg of ganja.

Excise circle inspector Amal Rajan and his team arrested Shaheer Rahim, 36, residing within the Kumbala police station limits and Sharif, 52, a resident of Badiyaduka during a raid held at Perla.

The contraband was found concealed in a jeep, stashed away in a concealed compartment.

According to Excise officials, the contraband was smuggled from Andhra Pradesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Diligent efforts by the Excise team led to the successful interception of the illicit consignment. The authorities emphasised that the operation marked a significant breakthrough in dismantling the drug smuggling network, with further investigations expected to uncover more significant players in the illicit trade.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US