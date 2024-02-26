GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two arrested with 107 kg of ganja in Kasaragod

February 26, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise enforcement and anti-narcotic special squad, apprehended two individuals on charge of possessing 107.18 kg of ganja.

Excise circle inspector Amal Rajan and his team arrested Shaheer Rahim, 36, residing within the Kumbala police station limits and Sharif, 52, a resident of Badiyaduka during a raid held at Perla.

The contraband was found concealed in a jeep, stashed away in a concealed compartment.

According to Excise officials, the contraband was smuggled from Andhra Pradesh.

Diligent efforts by the Excise team led to the successful interception of the illicit consignment. The authorities emphasised that the operation marked a significant breakthrough in dismantling the drug smuggling network, with further investigations expected to uncover more significant players in the illicit trade.

