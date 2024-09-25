ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested over man’s death in alleged drunken brawl

Published - September 25, 2024 01:34 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Perumbavoor police on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with the death of a man during an alleged drunken brawl.

The arrested are Ajims, 35, and Shafeer, 48, of Perumbavoor. They were nabbed in a case registered in connection with the death of one Shamsudheen of Perumbavoor. He reportedly died of injuries sustained during an alleged drunken brawl on Monday.

The alleged incident occurred near an outlet of the Beverages Corporation in Perumbavoor. The accused reportedly hit Shamsudheen with a piece of wood leaving him with a fatal injury.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US