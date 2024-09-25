Two arrested over man’s death in alleged drunken brawl

The Perumbavoor police on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with the death of a man during an alleged drunken brawl.

The arrested are Ajims, 35, and Shafeer, 48, of Perumbavoor. They were nabbed in a case registered in connection with the death of one Shamsudheen of Perumbavoor. He reportedly died of injuries sustained during an alleged drunken brawl on Monday.

The alleged incident occurred near an outlet of the Beverages Corporation in Perumbavoor. The accused reportedly hit Shamsudheen with a piece of wood leaving him with a fatal injury.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.