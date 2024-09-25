Two arrested over man’s death in alleged drunken brawl

The Perumbavoor police on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with the death of a man during an alleged drunken brawl.

The arrested are Ajims, 35, and Shafeer, 48, of Perumbavoor. They were nabbed in a case registered in connection with the death of one Shamsudheen of Perumbavoor. He reportedly died of injuries sustained during an alleged drunken brawl on Monday.

The alleged incident occurred near an outlet of the Beverages Corporation in Perumbavoor. The accused reportedly hit Shamsudheen with a piece of wood leaving him with a fatal injury.