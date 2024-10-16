ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested on theft charge at Mavoor

Published - October 16, 2024 08:42 am IST - Kozhikode

The accused were allegedly involved in over 100 theft cases

The Hindu Bureau

The Medical College police in Kozhikode arrested Salu (Bullet Salu) of Mayanad and Sufiyan, a native of Kottakkal in Malappuram, from a KSRTC bus at Mavoor on Tuesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salu was wanted in over 100 theft cases, while Sufiyan was his helper.

The police were on the lookout for Salu over the theft cases reported from Paderi Illam within the Mavoor police station limits a few weeks ago. He had allegedly stolen 35 sovereigns of gold from the house. Besides, there are cases registered against him at various police stations, even in neighbouring States.

Assistant Commissioner (Medical College Sub Division) A. Umesh who led the operation told reporters here on Tuesday that Salu was in the habit of marking houses without light in rural areas and conducted theft early in the morning after which he would get a lift on some bike to flee. The police retrieved around ₹7 lakh from the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US