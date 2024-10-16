Two arrested on theft charge at Mavoor

The Medical College police in Kozhikode arrested Salu (Bullet Salu) of Mayanad and Sufiyan, a native of Kottakkal in Malappuram, from a KSRTC bus at Mavoor on Tuesday morning.

Salu was wanted in over 100 theft cases, while Sufiyan was his helper.

The police were on the lookout for Salu over the theft cases reported from Paderi Illam within the Mavoor police station limits a few weeks ago. He had allegedly stolen 35 sovereigns of gold from the house. Besides, there are cases registered against him at various police stations, even in neighbouring States.

Assistant Commissioner (Medical College Sub Division) A. Umesh who led the operation told reporters here on Tuesday that Salu was in the habit of marking houses without light in rural areas and conducted theft early in the morning after which he would get a lift on some bike to flee. The police retrieved around ₹7 lakh from the accused.