GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested on theft charge at Mavoor

The accused were allegedly involved in over 100 theft cases

Published - October 16, 2024 08:42 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Medical College police in Kozhikode arrested Salu (Bullet Salu) of Mayanad and Sufiyan, a native of Kottakkal in Malappuram, from a KSRTC bus at Mavoor on Tuesday morning.

Salu was wanted in over 100 theft cases, while Sufiyan was his helper.

The police were on the lookout for Salu over the theft cases reported from Paderi Illam within the Mavoor police station limits a few weeks ago. He had allegedly stolen 35 sovereigns of gold from the house. Besides, there are cases registered against him at various police stations, even in neighbouring States.

Assistant Commissioner (Medical College Sub Division) A. Umesh who led the operation told reporters here on Tuesday that Salu was in the habit of marking houses without light in rural areas and conducted theft early in the morning after which he would get a lift on some bike to flee. The police retrieved around ₹7 lakh from the accused.

Published - October 16, 2024 08:42 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.