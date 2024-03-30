ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested on charge of sale of ganja, alcohol in ernakulam

March 30, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested by the Perumbavoor police on charge of illegal sale of liquor and ganja.

Vash Ali, 34, of Murshidabad in West Bengal was arrested with 1 kg of ganja. Shaji, 49, of Thandekkad was arrested while allegedly selling alcohol moving around in a scooter.

Ganja smuggled in from West Bengal was mostly sold among migrant workers and youngsters in small volumes. The police also seized ₹27,000 from the accused.

The man accused of selling liquor used to take orders over the phone. He had other cases against him at the Perumbavoor police station.

