Two arrested on charge of sale of ganja, alcohol

March 30, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

Two persons were arrested by the Perumbavoor police on charge of illegal sale of liquor and ganja.

Vash Ali, 34, of Murshidabad in West Bengal was arrested with 1 kg of ganja. Shaji, 49, of Thandekkad was arrested while allegedly selling alcohol moving around in a scooter.

Ganja smuggled in from West Bengal was mostly sold among migrant workers and youngsters in small volumes. The police also seized ₹27,000 from the accused.

The man accused of selling liquor used to take orders over the phone. He had other cases against him at the Perumbavoor police station.