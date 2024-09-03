Two arrested on charge of online fraud in Kochi

Two persons were arrested by the Ernakulam Town North police on charge of online fraud on Tuesday. The arrested are Gyari Das, 67, of Mayyanad in Kollam and Santhosh Kumar, 57, of Chittethukara.

They allegedly cheated a woman from Kaloor to the tune of ₹7.10 lakh by promising her huge profits by investing in what they described as the “trade profit fund” of a firm by the name Machthaber Inferno Private Limited. The woman reportedly transferred funds online to various bank accounts as directed by the two.

The duo were nabbed from Kollam. They are suspected to have cheated more people in a similar manner. Gyari Das has cases against him at Eravipuram police station in Kollam and Cubbon Park police station in Bengaluru.

