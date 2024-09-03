GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested on charge of online fraud in Kochi

Published - September 03, 2024 11:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested by the Ernakulam Town North police on charge of online fraud on Tuesday. The arrested are Gyari Das, 67, of Mayyanad in Kollam and Santhosh Kumar, 57, of Chittethukara.

They allegedly cheated a woman from Kaloor to the tune of ₹7.10 lakh by promising her huge profits by investing in what they described as the “trade profit fund” of a firm by the name Machthaber Inferno Private Limited. The woman reportedly transferred funds online to various bank accounts as directed by the two.

The duo were nabbed from Kollam. They are suspected to have cheated more people in a similar manner. Gyari Das has cases against him at Eravipuram police station in Kollam and Cubbon Park police station in Bengaluru.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.