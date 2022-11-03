Two arrested on charge of kidnapping

ADVERTISEMENT

The Koyilandy police on Thursday arrested a young film director and his colleague who were accused of kidnapping a 17-year-old girl from Kuruvangad, promising her a role in an upcoming film. Jassik Ali, 36, and A.I. Shamnad, 33, were arrested from Karnataka along with the girl. The girl reportedly went missing last week. The three were tracked after identifying their tower location. The two had escaped with the girl in their car. Police sources said they would check whether the men were previously involved in similar cases.