Two arrested on charge of kidnapping

They were traced from Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
November 03, 2022 21:14 IST

The Koyilandy police on Thursday arrested a young film director and his colleague who were accused of kidnapping a 17-year-old girl from Kuruvangad, promising her a role in an upcoming film. Jassik Ali, 36, and A.I. Shamnad, 33, were arrested from Karnataka along with the girl. The girl reportedly went missing last week. The three were tracked after identifying their tower location. The two had escaped with the girl in their car. Police sources said they would check whether the men were previously involved in similar cases.

