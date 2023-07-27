Two arrested on charge of generating fake invoices for areca nut trading

July 27, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

In a joint operation, GST intelligence units from Kerala and Karnataka have arrested two key operators of a fake invoicing cartel that generated fake invoices for areca nut trading.

The racket created GST registrations and manipulated personal credentials for generating fake invoices and e-way bills.

The individuals behind this cartel, Kattungal Aliyar Ashraf (48) and Shoukath (54), are natives of Kerala. They were apprehended from Kannur and Alappuzha following searches at various locations in Kerala and Karnataka. The searches had led to the discovery of crucial evidence.

Preliminary analysis of seized records and other data point to tax evasion to the tune of ₹9.5 crore, a pressnote issued by the GST department said.

The arrested persons have been remanded in judicial custody.

