ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested on charge of generating fake invoices for areca nut trading

July 27, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Arrested are natives of Kerala; tax evasion to the tune of ₹9.5 crore

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint operation, GST intelligence units from Kerala and Karnataka have arrested two key operators of a fake invoicing cartel that generated fake invoices for areca nut trading.

The racket created GST registrations and manipulated personal credentials for generating fake invoices and e-way bills.

The individuals behind this cartel, Kattungal Aliyar Ashraf (48) and Shoukath (54), are natives of Kerala. They were apprehended from Kannur and Alappuzha following searches at various locations in Kerala and Karnataka. The searches had led to the discovery of crucial evidence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary analysis of seized records and other data point to tax evasion to the tune of ₹9.5 crore, a pressnote issued by the GST department said.

The arrested persons have been remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US