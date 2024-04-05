GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two arrested on charge of assaulting shopkeeper at Kaloor

April 05, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested by the Ernakulam North police on Friday on charge of brutally assaulting a shopkeeper at Kaloor.

The arrested are Ashvin, 24, of Ernakulam, and Ajmal, 24, of Pathanamthitta. According to the police, they attacked the shopkeeper on March 27 around 10.30 p.m. CCTV footage of the attack has since emerged.

They allegedly attacked the shopkeeper for demanding payment for the purchases they had made earlier. He was reportedly slapped and hit on the neck, shoulder, and face, apart from being verbally abused. The accused also allegedly inflicted damage of property worth around ₹5,000.

According to the first information report, the victim had a narrow escape from a knife attack by the accused. They were slapped with Sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words), 447 (criminal trespass), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing loss), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced in court and remanded.

