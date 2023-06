June 04, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Two youths were arrested and the synthetic drug MDMA seized from them in two separate incidents in Kattakada on Sunday.

The arrests were made during inspections conducted by Excise range inspector V.N. Mahesh in various part of Kattakada. Nivin S. Sabu, 28, of Parachal, was arrested with 23.52 g of MDMA. Kiran Kumar, aka Sanu, 29, of Ambalathinkala was arrested from the Kattakada KSRTC bus stand with 0.43 g of MDMA. The motorcycle used to transport the MDMA was also seized.