Two arrested Maoist remanded to Viyyur jail

KANNUR

10 November 2021 20:28 IST

They were taken into custody from the Karnataka-Kerala border area by the NIA

Amid tight security, Maoist leaders B.G. Krishnamoorthy and Savitri were remanded to custody in Viyyur jail after they were produced before the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court on Wednesday.

Krishnamoorthy and Savitri alias Rajith, the Kabani Dalam Area Commander, were arrested from the area adjoining the Karanataka and Kerala border by the National Investigation Agency on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Tight security of police personnel, who were in mufti, was deployed on the court premises when both were brought before the court by 10.25 a.m. While being taken through the court hall, Krishnamoorthy began shouted slogans hailing Maoism and condemning capitalism.

They were produced before the court for Maoist activities, which are charged under various section of IPC and UAPA. While three cases are registered against Krishnamoorthy, Savitri is accused in more than six cases, which include five cases in Kelakam and one in Aralam. Besides, 12 other cases have also been registered for the Maoist activities in Kannur and other places.

Though District Judge Jobin Sebastian initially remanded them for a month in Kannur Central jail, the judge decided to change the decision and remanded them to Viyyur jail until December 9, after the prosecution pointed out certain security issues.

Krishnamoorthy took over the leadership after eight people were killed, including Kuppudevaraj, who was the secretary of the Western Ghats Zonal Committee of the Maoists.