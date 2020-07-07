KeralaKANNUR 07 July 2020 21:58 IST
Two arrested in youth’s murder case
Two persons have been arrested in the case of a youth’s murder near Kannavam on Tuesday.
The police arrested 32-year-old T. Ravindran and P. Babu on the charge of murdering P. Ragesh on July 5.
Both of them were produced in court which remanded them in custody for 14 days.
The police believe that both the suspects who were relatives, had some dispute with the victim who allegedly took away their baby goats. The goats were found dead in a land.
However, on July 5, the body of Ragesh was found by villagers in a rubber plantation. Though he was rushed to the Thalassery General Hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.
