Kerala

Two arrested in youth’s murder case

Two persons have been arrested in the case of a youth’s murder near Kannavam on Tuesday.

The police arrested 32-year-old T. Ravindran and P. Babu on the charge of murdering P. Ragesh on July 5.

Both of them were produced in court which remanded them in custody for 14 days.

The police believe that both the suspects who were relatives, had some dispute with the victim who allegedly took away their baby goats. The goats were found dead in a land.

However, on July 5, the body of Ragesh was found by villagers in a rubber plantation. Though he was rushed to the Thalassery General Hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 7, 2020 9:59:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/two-arrested-in-youths-murder-case/article32015428.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY