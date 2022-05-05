Two arrested in rape case in Wayanad

The Mananthavady police on Thursday arrested two youths for allegedly raping a 48-year-old woman.

The arrested are Vipin George, 37, and Rahul Rajan, 36, of Gourimoola near Mananthavady.

In her complaint, the victim had said that the duo had gangraped her after trespassing into her house on Tuesday night, the police said. The woman was alone at home, the police said.

The accused were charged under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code.