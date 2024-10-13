Two arrested in POCSO case in Kasaragod

Ambalathara police have arrested a Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader and a trader in connection with a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The arrests were made following allegations of molestation and abuse of a minor girl.

Police have arrested the accused, M.V. Thampan, 55, a former branch secretary of CPI(M) and currently a member of the branch committee, along with a rubber trader, Saji, 51. Both are residents of Attakandam in Kasaragod.

Saji was taken into custody on October 11 (Friday) evening, while the CPI(M) leader was arrested on October 12 (Saturday). The case emerged when the girl was brought to a private hospital at Kanhangad on Friday, where doctors reportedly discovered that she was pregnant. Saji had allegedly accompanied the victim and her parents a month earlier when she complained of stomach pain. They reportedly lied to the doctors, claiming she was an adult.

After the girl was admitted to the hospital, she allegedly disappeared, prompting her worried parents to file a complaint with the Hozdurg police. During the investigation, the police later found her at a relative’s house, which led to the discovery of the alleged abuse.

Both suspects are now in police custody.