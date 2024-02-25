ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested in chain snatching case

February 25, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two Tamil Nadu natives were apprehended after an alleged attempt to flee with a stolen necklace during the Attukal Pongala on Sunday.

The Vanchiyoor police recorded the arrests of Meenakshi, 34, and Maari, 33, of Thoothukudi in connection with the incident.

The duo allegedly snatched a necklace weighing nearly five sovereigns of gold belonging to Pattom native Shyamala, who partook in the pongala ritual at Overbridge.

One of them stole the necklace when the complainant waited in a queue before a textile shop to collect kits that were distributed to the devotees.

The accused persons were detained by a Pink Police team and handed over to the Vanchiyoor police.

