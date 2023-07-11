Two arrested for theft of 87.5 sovereigns of gold from house at Manacaud

July 11, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Fort police on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with the alleged theft of 87.5 sovereigns of gold from a house at Manacaud a few days ago.

The accused were identified as Shafeeq of Vallakkadavu in Nedumangad and Beemakannu of Kottoor.

The alleged burglary took place on July 6 after the residents of the house had gone on a pilgrimage to Thiruchendur. They apparently left soon after an ‘upanayanam’ ceremony for which they had taken the gold ornaments from their bank locker.

According to Fort Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) S. Shaji, Shafeeq is suspected to have gained entry to the house through a rear door that was not locked. As there was no indication of a forceful entry, the police suspected that the family might have forgotten to lock the door in their hurry to leave for the journey.

30 sovereigns sold

The prime accused, who was apprehended late Monday, spent nearly three hours inside the house. After stealing the valuables, Shafeeq purportedly left for Kottoor where he visited one of his friends. The friend’s wife, Beemakannu, agreed to sell a portion of the stolen ornaments to jewellery shops in Kattakada. While she sold nearly 30 sovereigns in two shops for about ₹5 lakh, the rest of the gold ornaments were kept in their house. The police have recovered the gold from the house and have commenced efforts to retrieve the ornaments sold in the jewellery shops.

The accused duo were taken to the outlets for evidence collection.

Shafeeq is a habitual offender who has been involved in numerous cases of theft, murder attempt and rape. His involvement in the burglary was confirmed after his fingerprints matched those recovered from the scene of crime.