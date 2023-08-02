HamberMenu
Two arrested for sexually abusing American tourist

August 02, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Karungapally police on Wednesday arrested two persons on the charge of sexually abusing an American tourist after giving her alcohol.

The 44-year-old California resident had arrived in Kerala on July 22 and she was visiting the Mata Amritanandamayi Math. The incident took place on Monday and she lodged the complaint on Tuesday night.

Two Cheriyazheekkal residents Nikhil, 28, and Jayan, 39, were taken into custody and their arrest was recorded on Wednesday. Police officers said the accused befriended the woman on the beach near Amritapuri Ashram and offered her alcohol.

The inebriated tourist was taken to an abandoned building on a bike and, according to the statement of the survivor, she was sexually abused repeatedly. After returning to the ashram, the woman informed Math authorities about the incident and a complaint was lodged at the Karunagappally police station.

The survivor’s medical examination was held and a team led by Karunagapally Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Pradeep Kumar nabbed the accused within hours. According to police, Nikhil is an accused in many criminal cases.

