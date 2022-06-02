Two arrested for murder at Vazhayila

History-sheeter bludgeoned at a lodge during a drunk brawl

The Aruvikkara police arrested two persons for allegedly bludgeoned a history-sheeter to death and injuring another man following a drunk brawl at a lodge near Vazhayila on Wednesday night.

The police identified the deceased as Vishnuroop, alias Manichan, 32, of Vazhayila. He was the sixth accused in the Vazhayila double murder of notorious criminals Kokkode Shyam and Praveen following a dispute over the sale of a motorcycle in 2011.

Those arrested for Vishnuroop’s murder are Deepak Lal and Arun G. Rajeev of Vattiyurkavu. The incident occurred around 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday at a lodge in Aramkallu.

Injured

Vishnuroop’s friend Harikumar of Thirumala who was also purportedly attacked by the duo is being treated at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital (MCH)

According to Nedumangad Deputy Superintendent of Police M.K. Zulfikar, Deepak and Arun had joined Vishnuroop and Harikumar for a liquor party in the lodge room. The merriment turned bitter after the group quarrelled over a song that was apparently sung by one of them. This allegedly led the accused duo to attack the others using a hammer they brought with them. Vishnuroop succumbed to his injuries at the MCH around 3 a.m. on Thursday. The accused were subsequently nabbed from Vattiyurkavu.

Pointing out that there were reasons to suspect that the murder was pre-meditated, the police said Vishnuroop and Arun had been allegedly involved in an altercation some months ago. The accused claimed to the police that the meeting was intended to resolve such differences. They also reportedly said they anticipated an attack by Vishnuroop and hence, brought the hammer with them.