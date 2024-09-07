Two arrested for man’s death

The Ernakulam Rural police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the death of a man.

The arrested are Arun Kumar, 36, of Ezhattumukham, Jinesh, 40, of Thabor, and Sivin, 33, of Koratty. The Angamaly police arrested them in a case registered in connection with the death of Raghu, 35. He was found dead at his friend’s house at Munnoorpilly near Angamaly on Thursday.

Raghu was allegedly beaten up by one Satheesh and his accomplices, including the arrested, who accused him of stealing illicit arrack from a rented building. They reportedly abducted him, beat him up, and abandoned him near his friend’s house where he was eventually found dead.

A special investigation team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police T.R. Rajesh and inspector Arun Kumar arrested the accused.