Two arrested for lottery fraud

February 19, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths were arrested in Attingal for allegedly attempting to defraud a lottery agent using fake lottery tickets to claim the prize money on Saturday.

The police identified the accused as Nikhil, 40, of Cherupuzha in Kannur, and Sajin, 38, of Mankada in Malappuram. They allegedly approached a lottery agency at Kacheri junction in Attingal with colour print-outs of 12 prize-winning tickets to claim ₹5,000 each. Sensing something amiss, a worker in the outlet alerted the police.

Having booked the duo for forgery and cheating, the police have commenced efforts to apprehend two others who are suspected to be part of the racket.

