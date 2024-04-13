Two arrested for hacking youth at Manaveeyam Veedhi

April 13, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Museum police on Saturday arrested two youths for allegedly hacking a youth after a brawl broke out at Manaveeyam Veedhi on Friday night. The arrested have been identified as Shameer (23) and Akhil (20), while the injured has been identified as Dhanu Krishna hailing from Chempazhanthy.

According to Museum police, the brawl broke out when the group including Akhil and Shameer passed indecent remarks at a girl who was filming a reel video with Dhanu and others. Dhanu sustained serious injuries near his neck after he was hacked with a knife. He is currently under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital here.

