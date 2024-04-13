GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two arrested for hacking youth at Manaveeyam Veedhi

April 13, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Museum police on Saturday arrested two youths for allegedly hacking a youth after a brawl broke out at Manaveeyam Veedhi on Friday night. The arrested have been identified as Shameer (23) and Akhil (20), while the injured has been identified as Dhanu Krishna hailing from Chempazhanthy.

According to Museum police, the brawl broke out when the group including Akhil and Shameer passed indecent remarks at a girl who was filming a reel video with Dhanu and others. Dhanu sustained serious injuries near his neck after he was hacked with a knife. He is currently under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital here.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.