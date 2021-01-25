Two arrested for bike-lifting

The Nemom police have arrested two history-sheeters in connection with stealing a motorcycle and the belongings of its owner after assaulting him.

The accused were identified as Giri Manoharan alias Giri, 21, of Nemom, and Ambu, 26, of Thiruvallam. They have been arrested for allegedly intercepting Vellayani native Haja Hussain in Kakkammoola on January 17 at around 8.30 a.m.

Assaulted

After pushing him off his motorcycle, the duo assaulted him using a helmet and stomped on him.

The duo fled on the motorcycle after snatching his mobile phone and ₹2,500. The police had initiated an intensive search for the duo after they had gone into hiding.

They have been involved in various criminal cases including a bike theft case in Malayinkeezhu and another relating to two motorcycles set ablaze in Nemom.