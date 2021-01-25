Two arrested for bike-lifting

The Nemom police have arrested two history-sheeters in connection with stealing a motorcycle and the belongings of its owner after assaulting him.
The accused were identified as Giri Manoharan alias Giri, 21, of Nemom, and Ambu, 26, of Thiruvallam. They have been arrested for allegedly intercepting Vellayani native Haja Hussain in Kakkammoola on January 17 at around 8.30 a.m.
Assaulted
After pushing him off his motorcycle, the duo assaulted him using a helmet and stomped on him.
The duo fled on the motorcycle after snatching his mobile phone and ₹2,500. The police had initiated an intensive search for the duo after they had gone into hiding.
They have been involved in various criminal cases including a bike theft case in Malayinkeezhu and another relating to two motorcycles set ablaze in Nemom.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath