Two arrested for attacking 55-year-old

November 29, 2022 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kadakkavur police on Tuesday arrested two men on charges of barging into a house and attacking a 55-year-old man. The accused have been identified as Prince (38) from Sarkara and Martin, alias Freddy (38), from Thekkumbhagam.

According to the police, Alexander, the victim, had earlier questioned the duo when they publicly hurled abuses at people near the Anchuthengu beach road. Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, the two allegedly barged into his house and attacked him with an iron pipe and a machete.

Alexander sustained serious injuries in the attack and is currently admitted in the Government Medical College Hospital here.

