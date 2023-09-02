HamberMenu
Two arrested for attack on youth

September 02, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Pothencode police on Saturday arrested two habitual offenders in connection with the assault on a youth and vandalising his house a few days ago.

The police identified the accused as M. Dineesh, 33, and M. Shyamkumar, 39, of Nethajipuram in Pothencode. The duo was allegedly part of a gang, numbering nearly 30 people, which manhandled Nethajipuram native Nahas before breaking into a house following a spat that broke out on Thursday.

Nahas, who used to be earlier associated with the same gang before splitting due to various differences that cropped up among them, was engaged in an altercation that occurred during an Onam celebration. The gang assaulted Nahas and broke one of his arms. They went on to barge into his house and vandalise two scooters that were parked on the premises. Following the incident, Nahas underwent surgery at the Government Medical College Hospital here.

