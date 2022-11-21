Two arrested for assaulting woman in Thiruvananthapuram

November 21, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The complainant came under attack when she objected to a bid by a group to reclaim a paddy field near her house

The Hindu Bureau

The Vattiyurkavu police arrested two people for allegedly assaulting a woman in Nettayam on Monday.

The police identified the accused as Santhosh and Mahesh of Nettayam. They have been accused of assaulting 45-year old Asha of Kachani on Saturday.

The complainant had come under attack when she objected to the efforts that were made by a group that included the accused duo to reclaim a paddy field near her house. The mass transportation of soil in the area for reclamation had apparently created health problems for many local residents, she had claimed.

Support our reporting.
The accused assaulted Asha and dragged her on the road after she obstructed the passage of a soil-laden lorry. Following the incident, she received treatment at a hospital in Peroorkada.

