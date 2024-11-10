Two arrested for assaulting police officer

The Kadinamkulam police have arrested two habitual offenders for allegedly manhandling a police officer.

The accused, Shanifer, 32, of Perumathura and Joshy Gerald, 28, of Puthukurichy, were apprehended for purportedly assaulting Shameer, a police officer attached to the City Crime Branch office, on Saturday.

The officer came under attack when he was on his way to his home in Puthukurichy. The accused duo, who were travelling on a motorcycle, allegedly manhandled him for having honked in a bid to overtake them. The perpetrators also attempted to stab the complainant with a machete, the police said.

Shanifer, who figures in the rowdy list maintained by the Kadinamkulam police, is involved in as many as 18 criminal cases. The duo have been remanded to judicial custody.