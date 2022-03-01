Two arrested for assault

The Varkala police on Tuesday arrested two youths for allegedly assaulting four people following a dispute that had broken out during a temple festival at Kunnumpuram a few days ago.

The police identified the accused as Vimal, 27, and Muraleedharan, 33, both hailing from Karunilacode. They have been accused of attacking the group including the complainant Sinu, 42, of Njekkad, near Ottoor, during a festival on February 27.

According to the police, the accused duo were apparently enraged after Sinu and his three friends danced during a musical event that was organised in connection with the festival.

Later, they intercepted the group while they were traveling in a car and went on to allegedly assault them using rocks. While the gang managed to flee from the area, the duo set their car ablaze using petrol. The car belonged to Sinu’s friend Sajeeb of Chokli in Kannur.

The accused persons were subsequently nabbed by a team led by Varkala DySP P. Niyas and later remanded to judicial custody.