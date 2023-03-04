ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for assault in Thiruvananthapuram

March 04, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nemom police arrested two men for allegedly assaulting another person over a previous enmity on Saturday.

The police identified the accused as Abhijith, alias Unni (23), of Kollamkonam at Melamcode, and Abhijith (19) of Ambalakunnu at Melamcode. They have been accused of manhandling Santhosh who hails from the same locality.

They purportedly attacked Santhosh in retaliation for a complaint submitted by the latter against another Kollamkonam native Abhijith for allegedly barging into his house and hurling abuses at him.

