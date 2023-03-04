HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for assault in Thiruvananthapuram

March 04, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nemom police arrested two men for allegedly assaulting another person over a previous enmity on Saturday.

The police identified the accused as Abhijith, alias Unni (23), of Kollamkonam at Melamcode, and Abhijith (19) of Ambalakunnu at Melamcode. They have been accused of manhandling Santhosh who hails from the same locality.

They purportedly attacked Santhosh in retaliation for a complaint submitted by the latter against another Kollamkonam native Abhijith for allegedly barging into his house and hurling abuses at him.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.