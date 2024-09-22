Two arrested for abusing 10-year-old girl

The Koyipram police have arrested two persons on charges of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl. The arrested were identified as B.Jayan, 45, of Thottapuzhassery and V.Suresh, 38, of Pandalam. According to the police, the accused had first preyed on the victim on June 5 this year in the guise of taking her to a fish market and raped her several times thereafter. The police, who received information on the abuse through the police helpline, took the accused into custody. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.