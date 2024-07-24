Two arrested for abducting, drugging and abusing woman

The Pathanamthitta police have arrested two persons who allegedly abducted a young woman from a public street in broad daylight and abused her after administering drugs to her.

The arrested have been identified as Basalel C. Mathew, 37, and Stoyi Varghese, 30. According to the police, both men have a history of criminal activities, including attempted murder and drug trafficking.

The shocking incident occurred on June 3 when the accused abducted the victim from a road near Katamankulam. They forced her into their car and tried to make her smoke ganja and when she refused, they physically assaulted her. Stoyi Varghese also brandished a knife to threaten the woman and recorded the ordeal on his mobile phone. He then threatened to circulate the footage if she did not comply with their demands. After a couple of hours, the victim was released.

The following evening, Stoyi Varghese, along with another individual, approached the woman again, abused her in public and threatened to kill her.

Following the victim’s complaint, the Keezhvaypur police registered a case and launched an investigation. Meanwhile, the second accused was taken into custody in connection with a separate theft case. With permission from the Adoor Judicial First Class Magistrate, the police formally arrested the second accused, who was already in remand.

Based on his statement, the police arrested the first accused near his residence. The police are continuing their investigation to locate a third suspect involved in the case.

The police said the first accused was wanted in over ten criminal cases, including six cases registered at the Keezhvaypur police station since 2007.