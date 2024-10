The Perumbavoor police on October 5 (Saturday) arrested two persons allegedly with 2kg of ganja.

The arrested were identified as Jiyoj Ranga, 32, and Jihaya Jiyoj Ranga, 20, of Rayagada in Odisha. They were nabbed from the fish market while allegedly attempting to sell ganja. A weighing machine was also seized from them.

According to the police, the accused smuggled in ganja from Odisha for ₹3,000 per kg to sell it here at a much higher price, mainly to migrant workers.

