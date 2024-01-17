GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two-and-a-half-year-old boy drowns in Panniyar River at Idukki

January 17, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy who fell into the Panniyar River on Wednesday died at a private hospital at Rajakumari here.

Mithran, son of Kannan, a resident of Cholathevanpetty near Theni in Tamil Nadu, went missing while playing at his mother’s residence at Moolathurai, near Poopara, in Idukki on Wednesday.

According to the police, Kannan arrived with his family at his wife Bhuvaneshwari’s residence in Moolathurai on Wednesday for the Pongal holiday. Mithran and his brother Lalith Kumar had gone near the Panniyar River to play around 2.45 p.m. But Mithran accidentally fell into the river and his brother alerted the family members. Though the local people and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel searched the river, they failed to trace the boy.

He was found trapped in a tree branch one hour after he went missing and was rushed to a private hospital at Rajakumari, but his life could not be saved.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.