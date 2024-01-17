Two-and-a-half-year-old boy drowns in Panniyar River at Idukki

January 17, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - IDUKKI

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy who fell into the Panniyar River on Wednesday died at a private hospital at Rajakumari here.

Mithran, son of Kannan, a resident of Cholathevanpetty near Theni in Tamil Nadu, went missing while playing at his mother’s residence at Moolathurai, near Poopara, in Idukki on Wednesday.

According to the police, Kannan arrived with his family at his wife Bhuvaneshwari’s residence in Moolathurai on Wednesday for the Pongal holiday. Mithran and his brother Lalith Kumar had gone near the Panniyar River to play around 2.45 p.m. But Mithran accidentally fell into the river and his brother alerted the family members. Though the local people and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel searched the river, they failed to trace the boy.

He was found trapped in a tree branch one hour after he went missing and was rushed to a private hospital at Rajakumari, but his life could not be saved.