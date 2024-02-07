Two alternative alignments being examined for Sabari rail project: Union Minister

February 07, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The proposed Sabarimala railway project in Kerala has not made progress even after so many years of efforts due to lack of cooperation from the State government and two alternatives alignments are being looked at, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

The project, also known as Sabari rail project, is aimed at providing connectivity for pilgrims visiting the Sabarimala temple in the State.

The Railway Minister told the Lok Sabha that two alternative alignments were being looked at for the project.

Sabari rail project is another classic case study in which despite so many years of efforts, it has not made the kind of progress it should have because of the lack of cooperation from the State government on the issue of land acquisition and giving matching funds, he said during the Question Hour.

“Right now, we are working on two possible alternative alignments. One alignment will take the project line very close to the shrine and other alignment will terminate at around 25-26 km before the shrine. Once both the alignments are fully examined, a final decision will be taken,” Vaishnaw said.

Emphasising that the government is committed to the development of railway network in Kerala, the Minister said an important project is to take the network to the Sabarimala temple.

The Chengannur-Pampa railway line is a new alignment and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is under preparation. Once the alignment is chosen and the DPR completed, then the next step will be taken, he said.