February 14, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Two persons who were arraigned in a murder attempt case after being allegedly willfully excluded by the police from the chargesheet appeared before the court here on Tuesday.

Shibu of Nedumangad and Ajayan of Aryanad arrived to stand trial in connection with the grievous attack on Balachandran, alias Lalu, of Anad, near Nedumangad, in 2008 after being summoned by Additional District and Sessions Judge VI Vishnu K. They were granted bail by the court.