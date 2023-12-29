ADVERTISEMENT

Two ABVP activists, including Governor’s nominee to varsity senate, arrested

December 29, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The arrested have been identified as Sudhi Sadan and Vishnu. Of this, Sudhi Sadan, a second-year undergraduate student, had been included on the list of nominees to the senate of Kerala University by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

The Hindu Bureau

The Pandalam police have arrested two activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, including a student nominated by the Kerala Governor to the senate of Kerala University, in connection with a clash that broke out at a college here last week.

The arrested have been identified as Sudhi Sadan and Vishnu. Of this, Sudhi Sadan, a second-year undergraduate student, had been included on the list of nominees to the senate of Kerala University by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. The arrested persons have been remanded in judicial custody.

The case pertains to a clash between SFI and ABVP workers at NSS College, Pandalam, during the Christmas celebrations on December 21. As many as seven SFI workers, including a differently abled person, had sustained injuries in the clash, which also led to attacks on an RSS office at Pandalam and on the house of an ABVP activist near Adoor.

The clash, which began with the SFI hoisting a banner against the Governor, escalated into a direct fight with the ABVP launching a counter campaign.

