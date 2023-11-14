HamberMenu
Twin weather systems to trigger rain across State

November 14, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State is likely to witness widespread rainfall, especially in south and central Kerala, for the next five days triggered by twin weather systems over the Bay of Bengal. According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Nicobar Islands.

It is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 24 hours while moving northwestwards, and subsequently a deep depression by Thursday. It is expected to reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast by November 17. According to Skymet weather, due to the fast movement of this weather system, further intensification into a cyclonic storm is ruled out. However, it is likely to trigger moderate to isolated heavy showers along the east coast of India.

An upper air cyclonic circulation also lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka. A trough also runs from the cyclonic circulation to the low pressure area. Under the influence of the twin systems, the State is likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall for the next five days. The State already received 14% surplus rainfall till November 14 during this northeast monsoon period, compared to the long period average rainfalls during this period. The State received a total of 461.5 mm of rainfall during this period, while the average for this period is 404.3 mm. 

