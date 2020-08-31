Twin murders trigger CPI(M)-Cong. stand-off

Thiruvananthapuram

31 August 2020 22:34 IST

Two DYFI men were waylaid and hacked to death late on Sunday night

The murder of two Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers in Venjaramoodu on Onam eve has triggered a violent stand-off between the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the district.

A gang waylaid Mithilaj, 30, a member of the DYFI in Thevalakadu, and Muhammad Haq, 24, CPI(M) branch member, Kallinmukhan unit, at Thembanpadu late on Sunday and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons as they were returning home on a motorbike. A senior police officer said political vendetta is suspected be the motive. However, there could also be personal reasons, he said.

The State police have detained six persons in connection with the murders. But law enforcers have not revealed their identity or political allegiance.

The CPI(M) has accused the Congress leadership of having orchestrated the mafia-style hit-and-run street murders.

Police have been deployed in strength in the area to prevent tit-for-tat violence. They have also stepped up patrolling in Kannur, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts, which had witnessed political violence in the past.

The incident provoked CPI(M) workers to march to the office of the Public Service Commission, where two Congress legislators, Shafi Parambil and K. S. Sabarinathan, were on a sit-in dharna to spotlight the Government’s “apathy” towards jobless youth. The police broke up the ensuing scuffle and arrested and removed opposing party workers, including the MLAs, from the spot.

Police also prevented a belligerent DYFI march to the official residence of the Leader of the Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala, at the Cantonment House here.

Special probe team

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the twin murders and announced a special team to probe the case. He said the police would bring to light the plotters and the assassins. He posted pictures of the DYFI men on his Facebook account.

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan slammed the Congress, accusing the party of ushering in Onam by spilling the blood of CPI(M) workers.

The party will observe September 2 as “black day.”

Cong. condemns killings

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullapally Ramachandran and Mr. Chennithala condemned the killings. They said Congress did not endorse politics of murder.

CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan and Minister for Tourism and Cooperation, Kadakampally Surendran, visited Venjaramoodu and paid their respects to the DYFI men. They accused senior Congress leaders of having a conspiratorial role in the murders.