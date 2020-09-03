Twin-murder case: two key accused on the run

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 September 2020 19:59 IST

Police have initially claimed their arrest

As the Thiruvananthapuram rural police gathered evidence in the Venjaramoodu twin murder case, two key accused in the case were yet to be arrested.

Pullampara natives Ansar and Unni, the second and fourth accused in the murder of DYFI workers Haq Mohammed and Mithilaj at Thembamoodu, and who allegedly had direct role in the murder, continued to be on the run. While the police initially claimed that the duo were in custody, official sources now claim that they were yet to be brought to book. Nonetheless, the accused have been kept under close watch, they maintained.

Advertising

Advertising

While there were reports that the accused were undergoing treatment after sustaining considerable injuries in the incident, the investigation team was yet to confirm such claims.

Having nabbed seven of those accused thus far, the police are currently probing the alleged conspiracy to ascertain if more people were involved in the crime. The call detail records (CDR) of the accused were being scrutinised as part of the ongoing efforts.

Meanwhile, political tension continued to simmer in the aftermath of the incident. Nine activists of the DYFI and Youth Congress were arrested by the Fort police after a clash that occurred at the Karimadom colony late on Wednesday. While the incident was triggered by a few Youth Congress workers rebuking a DYFI activist for rash driving an autorickshaw within the colony, it later turned into a full-blown confrontation against the backdrop of the Venjaramoodu murders. An assistant sub-inspector who was part of the police team that rushed to the scene also suffered injury.

Accusing the Congress of unleashing violence, the CPI(M) demanded a probe into the alleged role of Attingal MP, Adoor Prakash, in the twin murder case. Party district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, who raised the demand at a press conference, said the deceased, who were reportedly seen in CCTV visuals to have been wielding sharp weapons, could have done so for self-defence and out of fear for their safety, considering there had been similar attacks on DYFI workers in the region in the recent past.

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and Health Minister K.K. Shylaja visited the houses of the deceased.

On the other hand, the Congress maintained that the incident was not one spurred by political animosity. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who protested against the attack on party offices, alleged that the police shielded the perpetrators who were involved in such incidents of vandalism.

While the Congress accused the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) B. Asokan of partisanship while leading the investigation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his briefing that no complaints had been received in this regard.