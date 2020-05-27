Kerala

Twin lows brewing over Arabian Sea

Eight southern and central districts can expect isolated heavy rainfall today

In the run-up to the 2020 southwest monsoon, the Arabian Sea is in for stormy times with two low pressure areas taking shape in the region.

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned that a low pressure was likely to form over southeast and east-central parts of the sea, close to the Indian and Maldivian coasts.

In an update on Wednesday, the weather agency said that a cyclonic circulation over southwest Arabian Sea now lies over its west-central and adjoining southwest regions. These regions are closer to the African coast.

Depression

“Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over the same region around May 29. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region during the subsequent 48 hours,” the IMD update said.

Fishermen have been warned to refrain from deep-sea fishing in these regions from May 29 to June 4.

In October 2019, the Arabian Sea had simultaneously hosted two cyclones - ‘Kyarr’ and ‘Maha.’

Monsoon trail

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is expected to advance to the Maldives-Kanyakumari regions over the next two days.

Pre-monsoon showers are expected to continue in Kerala. Eight southern and central districts – up to Thrissur – can expect isolated heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday, the IMD said.

Yellow alerts indicating the possibility have been issued for the eight districts for both days.

